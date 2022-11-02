Heavy rain lashes coastal areas of Tirupati district, officials on alert

Officials told to keep sufficient stock of grocery as more rain is predicted in the next three days

A.D. Rangarajan TIRUPATI
November 02, 2022 21:16 IST

Youth casting a net to catch fish in the Chennayagunta tank on the outskirts of Tirupati on Wednesday, after heavy rains lashed the district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Heavy rain lashed coastal areas of Tirupati district on Wednesday, especially Sullurpeta, Satyavedu and Gudur constituencies, leading to an increase in the water flow in Kalangi river and Pamula Kaluva.

As the forecast predicts more rain in the next three days in the region in the wake of a cyclone alert, MLA Kiliveti Sanjeevaiah asked the revenue and police officials to be on high alert and directed the Tahsildars to keep sufficient stock of grocery and ready the rehabilitation centres.

Meanwhile, District Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy instructed the Municipal Commissioners to maintain hygiene and ensure sanitary measures to contain water-borne diseases. The municipal staff have begun taking measures to prevent water logging in low-lying areas in the three constituencies.

Addressing the officials via video-conference at a meeting along with Joint Collector D.K. Balaji, the Collector directed them to keep a constant watch on the tank bunds and causeways as heavy rainfall has been predicted in Gudur revenue division.

