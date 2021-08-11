Heavy rain lashes Chittoor district

CHITTOOR

11 August 2021 01:08 IST

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Chittoor district on Tuesday, covering all the 66 mandals. The district recorded 2,172.2 mm of rainfall during the last 24 hours ending Tuesday morning, while the total rainfall in August was 2,587.2 mm, while projection for the whole month is 7745.1 mm.

Several western mandals experienced downpour from Monday night till the early hours of Tuesday. The parched Pedda Tippa Samudram mandal recorded the highest daily rainfall of 104.2mm, followed by Shantipuram with 92 mm, and Mulakalacheruvu 88.2 mm. The KVB Puram mandal in the eastern side recorded the least of 1.2 mm.

Agriculture officials said the district had received a good rainfall in the southwest monsoon, particularly in June. So far, only five of the 66 mandals received deficient rainfall, and zero mandals were under the scanty category. The showers in July and August would help the farmers under the kharif, which is at its fag-end. The groundnut, paddy and sugarcane crops would sustain the brief dry spell since a fortnight with the Tuesday rains, they said.