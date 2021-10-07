Heavy rain lashes Chittoor dist., alert in low-lying areas

Mayor S. Amuda and municipal officials inspecting a low-lying area along the Neeva river in Chittoor on Wednesday.

CHITTOOR

07 October 2021 01:40 IST

All 66 mandals report 2,184. 8 mm rainfall in a day

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Chittoor district during the last 24 hours ending Wednesday morning, with all the 66 mandals reporting 2,184.8 mm rainfall in total, the highest this week.

The eastern mandal of BN Kandriga received 12 cm of rainfall, while the western mandals recorded an average rainfall ranging from 48 mm to 7.4 mm. Varadaiahpalem, Srikalahasti, KVB Puram and Yerpedu also saw heavy downpour. Several streams in Chittoor revenue division were overflowing on the causeways, paralysing the public movement on gravel roads in the rural areas.

The Neeva river received heavy inflows, leading to the rainwater entering the low-lying areas along the bank in and around Chittoor municipal corporation. Chittoor Mayor Amuda and Deputy Mayor R. Chandrasekhar conducted inspection of Tenabanda, Brahmamgari Gudi locality, Thotapalem and the residential areas close to the river bank near Santhapeta.

In view of the forecast of rains in the next few days, the Mayor sought the people to be on alert and in touch with the ward volunteers.

She instructed the officials to immediately clear water logging and initiate fogging and spraying of disinfectants in the low areas.