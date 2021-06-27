Heavy rain inundates Mantralayam town

Fire services personnel rescue 30 farmers trapped in a stream

Heavy rain in Kurnool district led to the inundation of several areas in Mantralayam town and Kurnool city on Sunday. The road communication between Kurnool and Kodumuru, and Kurnool and Adoni were snapped.

The meteorology officials said that Kodumuru received 12 cm of rainfall in 24 hours, while the district on an average received 3.5 cm of precipitation till 8.30 a.m. on Sunday. Heavy downpour continued in the afternoon too..

“The Fire Services Department personnel from Yemmiganur rescued 30 farmers who were trapped in a stream at Nadavadam. The personnel took the help of ropes and brought the farmers to safety,” said District Fire Officer Srinivas Reddy.

At Tummalavanka vagu on the Kurnool-Adoni road, a lorry carrying gas cylinders got stuck with the driver inside the cabin. When he shouted for help, the villagers reached the lorry with the help of ropes and rescued the driver. They also pulled out the lorry from the stream after toiling for one hour.

Traffic disrupted

The Yeyyimagnur-Ralladoddi road was cut off and traffic on many State Highways was stalled till noon. The drains in Kurnool city began overflowing, inundating some low-lying areas. The Fire Services Department personnel also rescued 70 heads of cattle and a shepherd, Nageswar Rao, who was trapped in the flood waters of the Hundri, near Remadur, in Kallur mandal.

The District Fire Officer said on receiving a call from Kallur tahsildar, the Kurnool unit went to the spot and rescued the cattle and the shepherd using inflatable rubber boats. Senior Fire Officer Prabhakar of the Kurnool unit led the rescue operations.