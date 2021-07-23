Heavy rain in many parts of State

Nuzvid mandal in Krishna district records 90 mm rainfall

As the low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal persisted, many parts of the State received moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the day on Thursday.

Places in Krishna, West Godavari and East Godavari received heavy rainfall, while other districts received light to moderate rainfall. Nuzvid mandal of Krishna district recorded 90 mm rainfall as of 8 p.m. since Thursday morning.

Mogalthur in West Godavari and Malikipuram in East Godavari recovered about 68 mm of rainfall during the same period. Various other mandals in the three districts recorded heavy rainfall.

Thunderstorm likely

India Meteorological Department has warned of very likely occurrence of thunderstorm and lightning with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places and moderate rain in most places in the state on Friday.

During the past week, the State recorded 62.9 mm rainfall, which is 102% excess than the normal rainfall, according to IMD.

During the monsoon since June 1, the State received 48% more rainfall, that is, 257.6 mm against normal rainfall of 173.8 mm.

AP State Disaster Management Authority warned district administrations of the continuous rainfall and speed gales in the coastal areas. APSDMA Commissioner K. Kanna Babu asked fishermen not to venture into the sea.

Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana asked all the municipal commissioners to make field visits and ensure no areas in their local bodies got inundated due to continuous rainfall.