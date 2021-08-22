Heavy rain in many parts of A.P.

Nagayalanka in Krishna district records 146.7 mm; cloudburst in Vijayawada and surrounding areas

Heavy rain lashed several areas in Krishna, Guntur and other districts on Saturday due to a trough running from the cyclonic circulation over the State.

Cloudbursts occurred in Vijayawada and surrounding areas in Krishna district four about two hours from 8 a.m. Several roads in the city remained waterlogged for long time in the morning following the cloudburst.

According to the AP State Development Planning Society, Nagayalanka in Krishna recorded 146.7 mm rainfall by 6 p.m. on Saturday. It was the highest rainfall recorded in the State. Ganapavaram in West Godavari recovered 98 mm rainfall, while Repalle in Guntur recorded 85.5 mm. Chittoor's Baireddypalle also witnessed about 85 mm rainfall, while Golugonda in Visakhapatnam received 60.6 mm rainfall.

Vijayawada city and surrounding areas like Nunna, witnessed about 60 mm rainfall. Isolated areas in other districts also witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall.

According to the India Meteorological Department's forecast, moderate to heavy rainfall is very likely in many parts of the coastal districts during the next four days.