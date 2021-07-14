Heavy rain in Krishna, West Godavari districts

The Godavari in spate at the Polavaram project due to heavy rains in the catchment areas on Tuesday.

JEELUGUMILLI (WEST GODAVARI DT.)

14 July 2021 00:09 IST

Flood level at Bhadrachalam at 16.1 feet and rising

Heavy rains lashed the Agency area and other parts of the district in the last 24 hours. Many rivulets and streams were in spate due to the incessant downpour.

The district received an average rainfall of 32.8 mm till Tuesday morning. The highest of 131.8 mm rainfall was recorded in Chagallu, followed by 108.4 in Palakoderu, 101.8 in Jeelugumilli, 75 mm in Devarapalli, and 74.2 mm in Polavaram.

Kovvur, Ganapavaram, Buttaigudem, Veeravasaram and Koyyalagudem mandals received over 50 mm rainfall, officials said.

The tributaries of Godavari and many rivulets in Telangana and Chhattisgarh States are overflowing due to heavy rains in the catchment areas. The flood level in the Godavari at Bhadrachalam stood at 16.1 feet and is rising slowly, said Central Water Commission (CWC) officials.

Temple closed

Kothur canal, Jeelugumilli Vaagu and other streams in the Agency area were in spate due to heavy rainfall in the hilly areas. The Kothur causeway was closed as floodwater overflowed on to the bund.

Floodwaters entered the Gandi Pochamma temple, located on the river bank on Tuesday, prompting the temple management to suspend darshan of the deity. Some houses located on the river bed were inundated, the villagers said.

In Krishna district, an average rainfall of 10.5 mm was recorded, and the highest of 38.4 mm rainfall was recorded in Tiruvuru, while Penuganchiprolu recorded 37.8 mm, Koduru 28.2, Gampalagudem 23.8, Kalidindi 23.6, Vatsavai 21.8, Bantumilli 21.6 and Veerulapadu mandal 20.

Irrigation officials released 6,560 cusecs of water downstream Prakasam Barrage by opening seven gates on Tuesday, authorities said.