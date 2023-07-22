HamberMenu
Heavy rain in coastal Andhra Pradesh for next four days, says IMD

Heavy to very heavy rains likely in coastal districts; widespread light to moderate rains are very likely across the State

July 22, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda
Pedestrians get drenched as Vijayawada witnessed a sudden downpour on Saturday.

Pedestrians get drenched as Vijayawada witnessed a sudden downpour on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Due to cyclonic circulations and the formation of low pressure over the Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh areas, Andhra Pradesh is likely to witness heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places over the north coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next four days.

According to the forecast by India Meteorological Department, Amaravati, heavy to very heavy rains are likely at isolated places in various regions of the State during the next four days and fairly widespread light to moderate rains are most likely in most of the districts till July 28.

Heavy rains are likely on Sunday (July 23) and Monday (July 24) in the north Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam regions. Also, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely in NCAP and Rayalaseema regions during the same period.

On July 25 and July 26, heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places over the Coastal districts, and Rayalaseema is likely to see heavy rainfall.

Strong winds speeding up to 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places across the State during the next four days.

On the other hand, a fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal off south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh around July 24.

Rain lashes north coastal districts

Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed several mandals of north coastal districts on July 22 (Saturday).

As per the AP State Development Planning Society, Pendurthi mandal in Visakhapatnam district received 74.75 mm of rainfall between 8.30 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Several other mandals in Visakhapatnam and other districts, including Vizianagaram, Anakapalli, Parvathipuram Manyam, Chittoor, Eluru, Krishna, Srikakulam, Nandyal, NTR, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Kurnool, Prakasam, Annammayya, Anantapur, Tirupati and Palnadu received moderate to heavy rainfall during the same period.

