Heavy rain forecast: TTD orders closure of Srivari Mettu footpath route from October 17

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on October 16 (Wednesday) ordered the closure of the road leading to the Papavinasanam theertham, one of the prime visiting spots during the Tirumala pilgrimage, and also announced the temporary shutdown of the Srivari Mettu footpath route from October 17 (Thursday) in the wake of forecast of heavy rain during the next 36 hours by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Executive Officer J. Syamala Rao, along with Additional EO Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary, convened a high-level virtual meeting with senior officials to assess the situation and review departmental preparedness.

While the Engineering Department had already been kept on notice to address potential landslides and clear boulders from the ghat roads, the vigilance and security teams, aided by local police, were entrusted with the responsibility of managing the traffic and ensuring pilgrim safety.

Mr. Rao also instructed the officials to be prepared with sufficient diesel for generators to face any potential power outages, keep the medical teams on high alert with ambulances, medical kits, and medicines, provide instant updates of the situation to the media and prominently broadcast the same on its SVBC and other social media platforms.

A 15-member Disaster Management Response Force (DMRF), led by SE2 Tirumala, was also constituted to coordinate relief efforts.

TTD JEOs Gowthami and Veerabrahmam, CVSO Sridhar and Chief Engineer T.V. Satyanarayana were among others present.

