Heavy rain forecast in north coastal AP

Gear up for a wet Sunday as the weatherman has predicted isolated heavy rainfall in some parts of the north coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next 24 hours.

“Rainfall is likely to occur at a few places in coastal Andhra Pradesh with isolated heavy showers in north coastal Andhra Pradesh under the influence of the low pressure area over the northern parts of central Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Bay of Bengal,” duty officer of the Cyclone Warning Centre told The Hindu. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the low pressure area is very likely to become well marked during the next 48 hours.

Favourable conditions

Favourable conditions are developing for further advance of the southwest monsoon in the remaining parts of Rayalaseema and some more parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh during next two to three days.

According to the officials of the Cyclone Warning Centre, the southwest monsoon has reached up to Nellore and has remained static. It is expected to advance into the remaining parts of coastal AP in the next two to three days.