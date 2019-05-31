Heavy rain destroys banana crop in Anantapur

Sudden downpours in Anantapur city and several places in the district brought much-needed relief for citizens as the mercury fell below 40°C on Wednesday, but motorists faced a tough time as major junctions like Saptagiri Circle, Srikantham Circle, and Gandhi Bazaar were inundated.

Several mandals in the district received rainfall ranging from 63 mm in Bukkarayasamudram, 58 mm in Peddapappur, 57 in Raptadu and 37 mm in Singanamala to 30 mm in four mandals, and above 20 mm in another five mandals. Several other mandals recorded 10 mm or above. The temperatures, however, rose to above 40°C on Thursday afternoon. Banana plantations in several acres in Bukkarayasamudram, Raptadu and Narpala mandals of the district were damaged with heavy gales and rain that started at 3 a.m. on Thursday. In all, 15 hectares of plantation are estimated to be damaged and 35 farmers have suffered loss. On Thursday afternoon, Chennekothapalle and Narpala received 6 mm of rain. Farmers of Bukkarayasamudram have appealed to the Horticulture Department to conduct a survey on the crop loss and ensure that compensation is paid by the government. Farmers said they witnessed inundation in their fields for the first time in several months.