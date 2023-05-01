HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Heavy rain brings respite from scorching heat in Andhra Pradesh

Maximum temperature in Vijayawada come down to 27.8° Celsius, 11.4° Celsius less than the normal; rain is likely to continue for two more days, says IMD forecast

May 01, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda
Farmers putting paddy that was soaked in rain for drying on a road near Vijayawada on Monday.

Farmers putting paddy that was soaked in rain for drying on a road near Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Andhra Pradesh witnessed a drastic fall in the maximum day temperatures on May 1 (Monday) as heavy rains and cloudy weather prevailed across the coastal districts and Rayalaseema region. Rains are expected to continue for two more days.

Several weather stations recorded a deviation of more than 10 degrees Celsius in the maximum temperature from the normal as the lower tropospheric southeasterly winds continued to prevail over the State.

The maximum temperature in Vijayawada came down to 27.8 degrees Celsius, which is 11.4 degrees Celsius less than the normal.

Similarly, the maximum temperature in Kakinada, Kalingapatnam, Machilipatnam, Visakhapatnam, Bapatla, Amaravati, Narsapur, and Tuni was less than 28 degrees Celsius.

Narsapur recorded the lowest maximum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius while Tirupati recorded the highest maximum temperature of 36.7 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, many parts of the State witnessed heavy rainfall.

Narayanavanam mandal in Tirupati district recorded 90.25 mm of rainfall, while Etcherla in Srikakulam district received 83.25 mm rain. Mandals in Vizianagaram, Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam, Konaseema, West Godavari, and Kakinada districts received more than 40 mm of rainfall. Several mandals saw light to moderate rainfall.

Similar weather conditions are likely to prevail on Tuesday (May 2) and Wednesday (May 3), said a forecast by India Meteorological Department (IMD), Amaravati.

Scattered rain is likely to occur in Srikakulam, Parvathipuram-Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Eluru, NTR, Palnadu and Anantapur districts while other districts except Kurnool and Nandyal are very likely to witness widespread rainfall on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, fairly widespread rainfall is very likely to occur in Parvathipuram-Manyam, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, East Godavari, Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Kadapa, Annamayya, Tirupati and Chittoor districts. Other districts are likely to receive scattered rainfall, said the forecast.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / weather news

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.