Heavy rain alert issued

A low-pressure area has been formed over north-west Bay of Bengal off north Odisha and West Bengal coasts under the influence of cyclonic circulation over northwest and adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal off Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts on Thursday.

Due to this, Krishna district is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall in the coming two days, according to India Meteorological Department's weather warning.

In view of the warning, Krishna District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz asked the officials concerned to alert the public in low lying and flood-prone villages.

A district helpline, 0866-2474805- at the Collector's camp office has been set up. People can also call 0866-2574454 at Vijayawada Sub-Collector's office, 08656-232717 at Nuzvid Sub-Collector's office, 08672-252486 at Bandar RDO's office and 08674-243697 at Gudivada RDO's office for any information and help.