Heavy rain alert issued

A low-pressure area has been formed over north-west Bay of Bengal off north Odisha and West Bengal coasts under the influence of cyclonic circulation over northwest and adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal off Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts on Thursday.
Due to this, Krishna district is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall in the coming two days, according to India Meteorological Department's weather warning.
In view of the warning, Krishna District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz asked the officials concerned to alert the public in low lying and flood-prone villages.
A district helpline, 0866-2474805- at the Collector's camp office has been set up. People can also call 0866-2574454 at Vijayawada Sub-Collector's office, 08656-232717 at Nuzvid Sub-Collector's office, 08672-252486 at Bandar RDO's office and 08674-243697 at Gudivada RDO's office for any information and help.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath