Heavy police force deployed for A.P. Assembly, Council sessions

September 20, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Police made foolproof security arrangements for the Assembly and Council sessions, which are set to begin from September 21 (Thursday).

Security has been tightened in Guntur and NTR Districts to ensure smooth functioning of the two sessions. Additional forces have been positioned in the villages in Guntur district and on Prakasam Barrage.

In wake of the arrest of former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition, N. Chandrababu Naidu, police enhanced security to all the public representatives and other VIPs attending the sessions.

Steps were being taken to prevent protests in Undavalli, Krishnayapalem, Mandadam, Velagapudi and other villages.

Speaking to The Hindu on Wednesday, Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy said that more than 2,000 police force has been deployed for the Assembly sessions.

“Instructions have been given to keep a vigil on the movements of trouble mongers, and few of them were into custody. Stern action will be taken against those who try to disturb the proceedings,” the DGP warned.

NTR Police Commissioner, Kanthi Rana Tata said that security would be provided at the houses and the hotels where the ministers, MLAs and MLCs checked in.

“Vehicle checking was being done on the National Highways, Prakasam Barrage and Kanakadurgamma Varadhi. We will provide escort to the Ministers and other VIPs and take measures to avoid any inconvenience to the general public,” Mr. Kanthi Rana said.

Guntur district Superintendent of Police (SP), Arif Hafeez said that patrolling has been intensified, sniffer dogs and road open parties have been pressed into service to check the routes.

“Police will take all measures to prevent any hindrance to the Assembly and Council proceedings,” Mr. Arif Hafeez said, adding that additional forces have been deployed at the bus and railway stations and enroute the Assembly.