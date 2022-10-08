Heavy inflow of devotees at Srisailam temple, special sevas stopped till Monday

Devotees standing in long queues at Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

ADVERTISEMENT

All special sevas (Arjitha Sevas) at the Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam have been stopped till Monday night in view of the heavy weekend rush at the temple.

Sparsha darshan, Abhisekam, and Kumkuma Archana will be discontinued, temple Executive Officer S. Lavanna said on Saturday.

All four Mada streets surrounding the temple were packed, as the number of devotees did not come down despite the rains. Over 60,000 devotees had darshan on Saturday and the number is likely to rise further on Sunday and Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

General darshan took 5-to-6 hours while the special one took 3-to-4 hours. He said that the temple authorities made elaborate arrangements and provided all facilities for devotees.

The temple officials held a review meeting on the arrangements to be made for the month-long Karthika Masam festivities beginning from October 26 when the number of devotees will be very high. The Karthika Masotsvams will conclude on November 23 with Laksha deepotsavam.

On Karthika Pournami days and Mondays, the special darshan and Sevas would be discontinued, and priority would be given to devotees having normal darshan from 4.30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from 5.30 p.m. to 11 p.m.