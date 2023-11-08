ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy downpours, flooded roads give motorists a tough time in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh

November 08, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - ONGOLE

Ongole registers 46.5 mm rain; heavy downpours ahead of Deepavali give firecracker traders the jitters

S Murali
Police team with a person who got stuck in Hanumapuram rivulet in N.G. Padu mandal of Prakasam district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Heavy downpours lashed different parts of Prakasam district including Ongole on November 7 (Wednesday), putting people into inconvenience.

A man in his car was stuck in the swollen Hanumapuram rivulet near Nidamanur Growth Centre. In his bid to pass through the rivulet, he got stuck. Upon information, a police team rushed to the spot and rescued 53-year-old G. Hanumantha Rao who clung to a branch of a tree. 

Ongole registered 46.5 mm rainfall on Wednesday. Tripurntakam recorded a maximum rainfall of 43.5 mm followed by Yerragondapalem (79 mm), Tangutur (58.5 mm), Markapur (41 mm), Pakala (36.7 mm), Pulalacheruvu (36 mm), Jarugumalli (33.5 mm) and Kanigiri (33 mm). The wet spell will go a long way to compensate for the rainfall deficit across the district.

Several roads especially those in the low-lying areas were under a sheet of water, giving motorists a tough time to negotiate through the roads riddled with potholes.

However, the sharp showers brought cheer to farmers who were preparing to cultivate tobacco and Bengal gram among other rabi crops. However, those who grew crops a month in advance were upset over the stunted growth as they have to go for replanting or gap filling now.

Meanwhile, heavy downpours ahead of Deepavali dampened the festive spirit. Those with plans of setting up firecracker shops have their fingers crossed in case the inclement weather condition continues.

