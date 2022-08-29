Heavy downpour in and around Vijayawada; Krishna river continues to be in spate
The downpour which lasted for about an hour caused waterlogging in many low-lying areas and inundation of roads.
A heavy downpour lashed Vijayawada on August 29 due to the cyclonic circulation over the south coastal Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring areas. The downpour which lasted for about an hour caused waterlogging in many low-lying areas and inundation of roads.
People going to offices, educational institutions and workplaces were the most-affected as the waterlogged roads caused traffic snarls.
The M. G. Road, Eluru Road and other roads in the One-Town area, Moghalrajpuram Puram, Kanuru, Gurunanak Nagar, Autonagar, Pinnamaneni Polyclinic Road remained waterlogged for a couple of hours following the downpour. Several parts of the NTR and Krishna districts also received heavy rainfall in the morning.
Krishna in spate
Meanwhile, the Krishna river continues to be in spate as the inflows rise. As of 10 a.m. on Monday, the inflow and outflow at Prakasam Barrage were around 1.7 lakh cusecs.
The outflow at Nagarjuna Sagar Dam was over 2.81 lakh cusecs and the same amount of flood water is likely to reflect at Prakasam Barrage within a day. As per the Central Water Commission forecast, the water level in the Krishna River will continue to rise.
