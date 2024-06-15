ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy pilgrim rush at Tirumala temple

Updated - June 15, 2024 07:31 pm IST

Published - June 15, 2024 07:26 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

Serpentine queue stretching out of the Vaikuntam complex as Tirumala temple witnessed a heavy rush on Saturday.

Heavy crowds thronged the abode of Lord Venkateswara for the darshan of the deity on Saturday. The heavy rush was first felt on Thursday, with the pilgrims arriving in large numbers.

The crowd on Saturday was so heavy that the darshan lines extended over three kilometers onto the road outside the Vaikuntam queue complex. Officials attributed the reason for the surge in the crowds to the weekend, coupled with the declaration of election and NEET results.    

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) personnel had a tough time managing the requirements of the crowd. Senior officials supervised the arrangements and ensured timely supply of free food and drinking water to those stranded in the queue. Authorities anticipate that the rush will continue till Monday, which also happens to be a national holiday owing to Bakrid.

