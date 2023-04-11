ADVERTISEMENT

Heatwaves grip Andhra Pradesh as mercury goes past 40° C

April 11, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Eight mandals experience severe heatwave conditions; APSDMA cautions people to stay hydrated while venturing out in the day

Tharun Boda

A woman labourer engaged in construction work carrying a drinking water can on her head, on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Temperatures soared across the State on Monday, with several places recording above 40° C.

At least eight mandals in the State experienced severe heatwave conditions while 23 mandals experienced heatwave conditions on Monday.

Severe heatwave conditions prevailed in five mandals of Anakapalli and three mandals of Kakinada district while heatwave conditions prevailed in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Anakapalli, Eluru, Kakinada, Krishna, NTR, Palnadu and Vizianagaram districts.

The situation may worsen on Tuesday as four mandals — Kunavaram of ASR district, Golugonda and Nathavaram of Anakapalli and Kotananduru of Kakinada district are likely to experience severe heatwave conditions while 126 mandals in 13 districts including 12 coastal districts are likely to witness heatwave conditions.

The districts which are likely to experience heatwave conditions on Tuesday are ASR (nine mandals), Anakapalli (15), Kakinada (12), East Godavari (16), Eluru (5), Guntur (6), Krishna (6), NTR (14), Parvathipuram Manyam (12), Srikakulam (7), Visakhapatnam (3), Vizianagaram (19) and YSR Kadapa (3).

Meanwhile, the highest maximum temperature of 41.4° C was recorded in Kurnool. It was followed by Tuni (40.2), Amadalavalasa (39.6), Anantapur (39.6), Amaravati (39.2), Banavasi, Kurnool (39.1), Utkuru, NTR (39.1), Kadapa (39.0), Vizianagaram (38.8), Kalavacharla, East Godavari (38.6), Vijayawada (38.4), Garikapadu, Guntur (38.2), Tirupati (38.1) and Darsi, Prakasam (38). Other stations recorded a maximum temperature of less than 38° C.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) asked the public to avoid venturing out during the day and stay hydrated. On Wednesday, several heatwave conditions are likely in one mandal and the heatwave condition is likely in 89 mandals of the State.

