Heatwaves continue to prevail in Andhra Pradesh

April 16, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Seventeen mandals experienced severe heatwave conditions and 100 others experienced heatwave conditions in various districts on April 16 (Sunday).

The maximum temperatures crossed 41 degrees Celsius at many places in the Coastal and Rayalaseema districts.

As per the A.P. State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) report, 11 mandals in Anakapalli and three mandals each in Kakinada and Vizanagaram districts have experienced severe heatwave conditions.

Many coastal mandals continued to experience heatwave conditions. More than 10 mandals each in Guntur, Nandyal, Vizianagaram and Kadapa districts experienced heatwave conditions.

As per the APSDMA forecast, no mandal in the State will witness severe heatwave conditions, but 116 mandals are likely to experience heatwave conditions on Monday.

The stations which recorded more than 39 degrees Celsius maximum temperature as per IMD are as follows: Amadalavalasa (42.1), Amaravati (41.8), Kurnool (41.8), Tuni (41.5), Utkuru (41.5), Anantapur (41.2), Vijayawada-Gannavaram (41.2), Tirupati (40.8), Kadapa (40.6), Vizianagaram (40.6), Darsi (40.5), Kalavacharla (40.3), Nellore (40.2), Banavasi (40.1), Kavali (39.9), Machilipatnam (39.8), Ongole (39.9), Garikapadu (39.5), and Venkataramannagudem (39.8).