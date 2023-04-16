HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Heatwaves continue to prevail in Andhra Pradesh

Maximum temperatures crossed 41 degrees Celsius at many places in the Coastal and Rayalaseema districts.

April 16, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda
Air coolers arranged for passengers at the Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) in Vijayawada in the wake of rising temperatures.

Air coolers arranged for passengers at the Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) in Vijayawada in the wake of rising temperatures. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Seventeen mandals experienced severe heatwave conditions and 100 others experienced heatwave conditions in various districts on April 16 (Sunday).

The maximum temperatures crossed 41 degrees Celsius at many places in the Coastal and Rayalaseema districts.

As per the A.P. State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) report, 11 mandals in Anakapalli and three mandals each in Kakinada and Vizanagaram districts have experienced severe heatwave conditions.

Many coastal mandals continued to experience heatwave conditions. More than 10 mandals each in Guntur, Nandyal, Vizianagaram and Kadapa districts experienced heatwave conditions.

As per the APSDMA forecast, no mandal in the State will witness severe heatwave conditions, but 116 mandals are likely to experience heatwave conditions on Monday.

The stations which recorded more than 39 degrees Celsius maximum temperature as per IMD are as follows: Amadalavalasa (42.1), Amaravati (41.8), Kurnool (41.8), Tuni (41.5), Utkuru (41.5), Anantapur (41.2), Vijayawada-Gannavaram (41.2), Tirupati (40.8), Kadapa (40.6), Vizianagaram (40.6), Darsi (40.5), Kalavacharla (40.3), Nellore (40.2), Banavasi (40.1), Kavali (39.9), Machilipatnam (39.8), Ongole (39.9), Garikapadu (39.5), and Venkataramannagudem (39.8).

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.