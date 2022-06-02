Heatwave warning in Andhra Pradesh: people asked to remain indoors and be hydrated
The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has asked the public not to venture out of their houses unless it is essential during the next three days as the State is likely to witness intense hot weather conditions.
APSDMA Commissioner B.R. Ambedkar said that people should remain indoors during the day and stay hydrated. To avoid dehydration everyone had to take liquids such as lassi, lemon juice, buttermilk, coconut water and oral rehydration solution (ORS). He said senior citizens, pregnant women and lactating mothers should be more careful and take necessary precautions.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.