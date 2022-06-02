Heatwave warning in Andhra Pradesh: people asked to remain indoors and be hydrated

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has asked the public not to venture out of their houses unless it is essential during the next three days as the State is likely to witness intense hot weather conditions.

APSDMA Commissioner B.R. Ambedkar said that people should remain indoors during the day and stay hydrated. To avoid dehydration everyone had to take liquids such as lassi, lemon juice, buttermilk, coconut water and oral rehydration solution (ORS). He said senior citizens, pregnant women and lactating mothers should be more careful and take necessary precautions.