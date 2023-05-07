HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Heatwave to prevail in Andhra Pradesh from May 8; maximum temperature likely to breach 40° Celsius

India Meteorological Department says there will be no rainfall activity, or impact of cyclonic storm that is likely to brew in Bay of Bengal over Andhra Pradesh

May 07, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda

Andhra Pradesh will begin to experience heatwave conditions starting May 8 (Monday) as the temperatures are set to rise across the districts.

India Meteorological Department, Amaravati, has stated that there will be no rainfall activity, or impact over Andhra Pradesh due to the cyclonic storm that is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal during the next week.

The cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to form by Monday morning, and it will further concentrate into a depression on Tuesday.

Isolated places in various districts are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall on Monday and Tuesday due to a cyclonic circulation that continues to lie over southwest Bay of Bengal off the North Tamil Nadu coast.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has said that heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in 11 mandals of various districts — Alluri Sitharama Raju (4 mandals), Anakapalli (4), Kakinada (2) and Parvathipuram Manyam (1) on Monday.

Similarly, 15 mandals in six North Coastal Andhra districts are likely to experience heatwave conditions on Tuesday.

The maximum temperatures are likely to cross the 40° Celsius at many places on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will gradually rise during the coming week. Peak summer temperatures are usually recorded in May in the State every year.

Meanwhile, several mandals in various districts received moderate to heavy rain on Sunday and during the intervening period between Saturday and Sunday.

The highest maximum temperature of 38.2° Celsius was recorded at Nandyal and the lowest maximum temperature of 31° Celsius at Arogyavaram of Srikakulam.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / heatwave / weather news

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.