Heatwave to continuefor three more days

The State continued to be in the grip of heatwave that would most likely continue for another three days.

The India Meteorological Department warned of the possibility of heatwave conditions in many districts of the Rayalaseema and south coastal Andhra regions on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with maximum temperatures hovering between 45°C and 47 °C. Also, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur in the coastal Andhra region.

The AP Weather Early Warning & Research Centre (AWARE) of Real Time Governance Society in its report said that about 91 places in the State would witness temperatures above 45 °C on Tuesday and asked people not to venture out. It said a decline in moisture content in the air has been causing the intense dry weather condition.

RTGS urged officials and people in Dachepalli, Machavaram of Guntur, Addanki, Ballikuruva and Mundalmuru of Prakasam, Jaggaiahpeta, Vatsavai, Penugranchipolu of Krishna district to be cautious as they are likely to witness high temperatures.

On Monday, several mandals in Nellore, Prakasam, Chittoor and Krishna witnessed high temperatures. At 1 pm, Venkatagiri mandal in Nellore district witnessed a temperature of 46.7 °C while Tadepalligudem of West Godavari witnessed a temperature of 46.53 °C, according to RTGS.

The AP Disaster Management Authority in its consolidated report of the State’s maximum temperatures in districts said that Chittoor, Prakasam, Guntur and Krishna districts witnessed maximum temperatures between 45 °C and 46 °C.

Among the cities, Tirupati recorded 44.8 °C, according to the IMD and the deviation from normal was 4.9 °C.

Rainfall

Jangamaheswara Puram in Guntur recorded 44 °C and Amaravati of the same district and Kurnool recorded 43.1 °C. Vijayawada recorded 42 °C.

The district authorities were asked to take necessary measures to mitigate heatwave- related illness cases among the public.

Several mandals in Visakhapatnam and a few in Vizianagaram, East Godavari and Srikakulam witnessed rainfall above 1 mm. Visakhapatnam’s Chintapalle mandal witnessed more than 50 mm of rainfall on Monday. Also, hailstorm reportedly occurred in Paderu of Visakhapatnam.