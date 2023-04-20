Heatwave report

HamberMenu
April 20, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Nine mandals in two districts experienced severe heatwave conditions, while 51 mandals in 10 districts experienced heatwave conditions on Thursday in Andhra Pradesh. Eight of the nine mandals which reported severe heatwave conditions were in the Anakapalli district.

Mercury soared up to 43.1 degrees Celsius, the highest maximum temperature in Anantapur. It was followed by Kurnool (42.0 degrees Celsius), Nandyal (41.5), Tirupati (41.4), Kadapa (41.2) and Nellore (40). Other areas recorded a maximum temperature of less than 40 degrees Celsius.

Similar weather condition is likely in the State on Friday. As per AP State Disaster Management Authority, 48 mandals in the State are likely to experience heatwave conditions.

On Saturday, temperatures are likely to come down and only two mandals may experience heatwave conditions in the State.

