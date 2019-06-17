Heatwave likely in some pockets of State

Severe heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail over some parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh during Monday and Tuesday, warned the India Meteorological Department in its forecast on Sunday.

The weather in the coming two days would be a repeat of what it was in many pockets of the coastal and Rayalaseema districts on Sunday.

In Rayalaseema, maximum temperatures are likely to rise by two to four degrees Celsius from normal, in isolated areas.

Meanwhile, the IMD also predicted very likely occurrence light to moderate thunder showers or rainfall at isolated places across the State up to June 20. On Monday, thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds (40 to 50 km/hour) and lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, and East Godavari districts of north coastal A.P. and Yanam.

Strong surface winds

Strong surface winds from westerly direction with speed reaching 45 to 55 km/hour are likely along and off coastal AP till Monday evening. The percentage of relative humidity (RH) recorded at Tirupati on Sunday was just 25, the lowest in the State. Seven other weather stations, including Ongole, Kurnool, Bapatla, Kavali, Vijayawada, recorded RH percentage not more than 40 and the departure of maximum temperature recorded at these stations from normal was more than four degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the Southwest monsoon further advanced into remaining parts of northeast and some parts of the north west Bay of Bengal.

The upper air cyclonic circulation over west central Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh persists. A low pressure area is likely to form over the north Bay of Bengal during the next four to five days, according to the IMD.

The Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC), Visakhapatnam, has advised fishermen against venturing into the sea.