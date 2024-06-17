ADVERTISEMENT

Heatwave grips Tuni, Narasapuram of Andhra Pradesh: IMD

Published - June 17, 2024 11:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Heatwave is likely at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on June 18, predicts IMD

The Hindu Bureau

Even as the southwest monsoon advances into some more parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh, a heatwave was recorded in Narasapuram and Tuni on June 17 (Monday), according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature of a station, in the case of a plain area, reaches at least 40 degree Celsius and when the departure from the normal temperatures is in the range of 4.5 degrees to 6.4 degrees.

In Tuni, the maximum temperature was 40.2 degrees and the departure was by 4.6 degrees, while at Narasapuram the maximum temperature was 39.6 degrees and the departure was by 4.7 degrees. IMD predicted that heatwave is likely at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on June 18.

Meanwhile, heavy rain has also been predicted at some other places in the NCAP, South Coastal A.P. and Yanam on June 18 and 19. Thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, are likely across the State until June 21.

While details of the maximum temperatures of all stations in the State are not yet available, Machilipatnam and Kakinada also recorded nearly 40 degree Celsius on Monday.

