GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Heatwave grips Tuni, Narasapuram of Andhra Pradesh: IMD

Heatwave is likely at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on June 18, predicts IMD

Published - June 17, 2024 11:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Even as the southwest monsoon advances into some more parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh, a heatwave was recorded in Narasapuram and Tuni on June 17 (Monday), according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature of a station, in the case of a plain area, reaches at least 40 degree Celsius and when the departure from the normal temperatures is in the range of 4.5 degrees to 6.4 degrees.

In Tuni, the maximum temperature was 40.2 degrees and the departure was by 4.6 degrees, while at Narasapuram the maximum temperature was 39.6 degrees and the departure was by 4.7 degrees. IMD predicted that heatwave is likely at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on June 18.

Meanwhile, heavy rain has also been predicted at some other places in the NCAP, South Coastal A.P. and Yanam on June 18 and 19. Thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, are likely across the State until June 21.

While details of the maximum temperatures of all stations in the State are not yet available, Machilipatnam and Kakinada also recorded nearly 40 degree Celsius on Monday.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / weather

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.