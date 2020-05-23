Andhra Pradesh

Heatwave conditions to continue in State

Heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail in several places of the State for another two days, according to the India Meteorological Department’s forecast.

On Sunday, dry weather is most likely to prevail all over the State and in isolated areas, particularly urban areas, heatwave conditions will prevail. Similar weather is most likely on Monday.

However, from May 26 light to moderate rain or thundershowers will likely be witnessed in several parts of the State.

On Saturday, the State continued to register above normal maximum temperatures.

Jangamaheswarapuram in Guntur recorded 45° Celsius, the highest. It was followed by Kurnool (44.5), Tirupati (43.6), Anantapur (42.9), Kadapa (42.6), Vijayawada (42), Nellore (41.6) and Ongole (41.1). All the cities are most likely to experience heatwave condition for five more days.

