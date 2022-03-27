Heatwave conditions likely in over 60 mandals in State

Severe heatwave likely in Vizianagaram, East Godavari

Over 60 mandals in the State are likely to witness heatwave conditions during the next 48 hours, according to the AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA)

APSDMA in its forecast report said that severe heatwave condition will prevail in two mandals in Vizianagaram district on Monday and five mandals in Vizianagaram and East Godavari on Tuesday. Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in mandals in Krishna, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Srikakulam and Kadapa.