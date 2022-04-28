Heatwave conditions likely in over 100 mandals in Andhra Pradesh

14 mandals to witness severe heatwave conditions

14 mandals to witness severe heatwave conditions

The State is likely to witness severe to normal heatwave conditions in over a 100 mandals on Friday.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority Director B.R. Ambedkar, in a release, said that 14 mandals, including Dumbriguda and Addatheegala in Alluri Sitarama Raju district; Nathavaram of Anakapalli district; Kotananduru of Kakinada district; Amaravati mandal of Palnadu district; Bhumini, Komarada, Gumma Lakshmipuram, Kurapam and Saluru in Parvathipuram Manyam district; Denkada, Vepada and Lakkavarapu Kota in Vizianagaram district are likely to witness severe heatwave conditions on Friday.

He said a total of 102 mandals, include 16 mandals in NTR distict, 12 mandals in Nandyal district, 11 each in Anakapalli, YSR and Palnadu districts, nine mandals in Parvathipuram Manyam and eight mandals in Vizianagaram district are likely to witness heatwave condition.

He asked the public to stay hydrated by consuming water and liquids frequently and stay indoors during the day.