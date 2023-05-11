Heatwave conditions likely in 60 mandals of A.P.’s coastal districts on Friday

May 11, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

About 60 mandals in 12 coastal districts may witness heatwave conditions on Friday as the temperatures in the State are on the rise. Also, four mandals in Anakapalli and Kakinada districts are likely to witness severe heatwave conditions.

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, the districts which may experience heatwave conditions on Friday (May 12) include Anakapalli (15 mandals), Kakinada (14), Guntur (8), Vizianagaram (8), Konaseema (3), Krishna, Nandyal (3), Visakhapatnam (3), Kadapa (2), Alluri Sitharama Raju (1), Palnadu (1) and Parvathipuram Manyam (1).

On Saturday (May 13), 31 mandals may experience severe heatwave and 194 mandals heatwave conditions.

Meanwhile, only one mandal in West Godavari district experienced heatwave conditions on Thursday.

The highest maximum temperature of 40.4 degrees Celsius was recorded at Kadapa.