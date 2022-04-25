Heatwave conditions in Kurnool, Kadapa

10 mandals in Kurnool, 5 in Kadapa witness extreme weather conditions

Ten mandals of undivided Kurnool district and five mandals of undivided Kadapa showed a high variation of temperature from normal on Thursday thus creating moderate heatwave conditions, according to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority.

Hot air was blowing in Yerraguntla, Vemula, Kadapa, Pendlimarri, and Veerapunayinapalle in Kadapa; while Kurnool, Srisailam, Kallur, Panyam, Sirivella, Rudravaram, Allagadda, Dornapadu, Koilakuntla, and Sanjamala mandals in undivided Kurnool district witnessed similar conditions.

Kurnool District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) B. Rama Giddaiah said the department was gearing up for printing and preparation of pamphlets on how to guard oneself against the adverse impact of a heatwave.

“We are planning awareness programmes all over the two districts at PHC level as the Kurnool and Nandyal districts are showing these conditions for the past couple of days,” he said.

The division of the district has slowed down the process of interaction with people as the officials are busy setting up new offices and some are waiting for their transfer orders or are shifting to new place to set up their offices.