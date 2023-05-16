HamberMenu
Heatwave casts shadow on ‘Maha Yagnam’ in Vijayawada

Only a small number of devotees were seen at the IGMC Stadium as temperatures soared

May 16, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Priests performing Sri Lakshmi Maha Yagnam at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Priests performing Sri Lakshmi Maha Yagnam at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The scorching sun and the ongoing heatwave cast a shadow on the ongoing ‘Astottara Sata Kundatmaka Chandi Rudra, Rajasyamala, Sudarshana Saheta, Sri Lakshmi Maha Yagnam’, on the fifth day on Tuesday.

The Endowments Department, in association with Revenue, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) and other department officials, are performing the six-day ‘Maha Yagnam’, aimed at the well-being of the people and the State.

More than 500 ‘ruthviks’, 300 priests, supporting staff and officers of the Endowments Department were performing the ‘Maha Yagam’ from May 12 to 17.

Deputy Chief Minister and Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana, who visited the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium, the venue of the ‘Yagashala’, reviewed arrangements for the ‘Maha ‘Yagam’, the ruthviks, veda pandits and the devotees.

However, due to the severe heatwave, a small number of devotees had ‘darshan’ of the yagam and the ‘Kalyanotsavam’ performed at the ‘Yaga Shala’.

Organisers erected pandals for the convenience of the devotees. Butter milk, drinking water, prasadam and annadanam counters were arranged at the stadium. The Endowments Departments officials made special arrangements for the devotees visiting the ‘Yaga Shala’.

