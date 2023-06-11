ADVERTISEMENT

Heat wave conditions: Schools in Andhra to function half day for a week till June 17

June 11, 2023 01:36 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Commissioner, School Education S. Suresh Kumar issued instructions on June 11 saying that the schools will function from 7.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. from June 12 to 17

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

In view of the recommendations made by the Director, Health and Family Welfare Department and the heatwave predictions issued by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and to ensure the well-being of children in schools, the Andhra Pradesh Government has decided to change the timing of schools.

Commissioner, School Education S. Suresh Kumar issued instructions on June 11 saying that the schools will function from 7.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. from June 12 to 17. He said all Government, private and aided schools in the State belonging to all managements and boards should abide by these timings.

The Commissioner said the instruction hours would be from 7.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m., ragi java would be served to children between 8.30 a.m. and 9 a.m. and mid-day meal would be served from 11.30 a.m. to 12 noon.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

From June 19, the schools will function as per the prescribed timetable mentioned in the academic calendar 2023-24, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US