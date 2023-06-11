Heat wave conditions: Schools in Andhra to function half day for a week till June 17

June 11, 2023 01:36 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

In view of the recommendations made by the Director, Health and Family Welfare Department and the heatwave predictions issued by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and to ensure the well-being of children in schools, the Andhra Pradesh Government has decided to change the timing of schools.

Commissioner, School Education S. Suresh Kumar issued instructions on June 11 saying that the schools will function from 7.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. from June 12 to 17. He said all Government, private and aided schools in the State belonging to all managements and boards should abide by these timings.

The Commissioner said the instruction hours would be from 7.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m., ragi java would be served to children between 8.30 a.m. and 9 a.m. and mid-day meal would be served from 11.30 a.m. to 12 noon.

From June 19, the schools will function as per the prescribed timetable mentioned in the academic calendar 2023-24, he said.