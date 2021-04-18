Heat adds to woes of students

18 April 2021 23:34 IST

COVID norms push them into corridors and under the shade of trees due to shortage of classrooms in govt. schools

The sweltering summer heat is sapping the energy of schoolchildren, vendors and those who have to be constantly on the move as part of their field work. This coupled with the threat of the second wave of COVID-19 is making them psychologically weak.

School managements feel that it is very difficult to observe the rule that there should be only 16 children in each classroom, in view of limited accommodation and the large number of students, particularly in government schools.

"The various ongoing works like laying of underground cables and maintenance works is resulting in frequent power cuts and the humid weather is adding to the woes of both children and teachers. We have 901 students and 27 teachers. In view of the restriction of 16 students in each classroom, we are being forced to conduct some of the classes in the corridors and in the shade of trees," M. Tirumala Sridevi, in charge principal of KDPM High School, China Waltair, tells The Hindu.

"The summer heat leads to dehydration, exhaustion and sometimes viral fevers among children. I have seen a three-year-old girl testing positive for COVID-19. Though there are no reports of fatalities among children so far, I feel it is better to avoid sending children till the surge declines and go for online classes," says Dr. P. Venugopal, Head of the Department of Pediatrics, King George Hospital/Andhra Medical College.

On half-day school, many parents feel that returning home at 12.30 or 1 p.m. in the hot weather is even more tiring for children. The schools should begin early and close before noon or continue till evening, they opine.