Hearty wishes from students for Jagan

Students of Zilla Parishat High School in Srikalahasti on Saturday extended wishes to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, two days ahead of his birthday on December 21.

The students squatted on the floor in such a way that when seen from top of a neighbouring building, the arrangement forms the words ‘Happy birthday Jagan Mama’. The event was conceived by Srikalahasti legislator B. Madhusudhan Reddy and executed on the ground by his daughter B. Pavitra Reddy, who has been touring the constituency on his behalf to reach out to his constituents ever since he won the elections.

Meanwhile, Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Collector Bharat N. Gupta and Mr. Madhusudhan Reddy reached Urandur village in Srikalahasti rural to oversee arrangements for the distribution of house site pattas to the poor as part of the State-wide massive programme. The village, native of TDP leader and former Minister Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy, is one of the few upland places that remain untouched by Nivar cyclone in the constituency and as such the administrators thought of holding a massive public meeting near this place.