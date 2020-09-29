Heartening to note decline in positivity rate, says CM

GUNTUR

29 September 2020 22:40 IST

Give more publicity to Dial 104 helpline, Jagan tells Collectors

The aggressive testing, isolating and treating of infected persons has worked well as the COVID-19 positivity rate has declined to 8.3% in the State, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said at the weekly Spandana review with Collectors and Superintendents of Police through video-conferencing on Tuesday.

It was heartening to note the declining rate, he said and wanted more publicity to be given to ‘Dial 104’, the single point of contact for all COVID-19 information.

“Ensure that maximum publicity is given to Dial 104 and, every day, a mock drill should be held to test its effectiveness. I urge all Collectors to ensure publicity is given to help desk numbers, and ensure that a bed is provided within 30 minutes of a call,” the Chief Minister said.

Stating that there were 240 COVID-19-designated hospitals across the State, he directed the Collectors to ensure that the information related to the hospitals and availability of beds was furnished at all village/ward secretariats.

More staff

“We have appointed 17,000 doctors, nurses and paramedical staff for COVID-19 duties and also will appoint 12,000 trainee nurses. I urge the Collectors to complete the process of recruitment by this weekend,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

He asked the Joint Collectors to monitor the medical facilities, sanitation, availability of doctors, nutritious food and ensure that help desks were set up at all hospitals. For those in home isolation, necessary kits and the services of a medical officer should be made available.