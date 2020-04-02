Heartbroken Valmikipuram devotees vow grander fest next year

The scourge of COVID-19 has dampened the otherwise joyful mood of thousands of people of the western side of Chittoor, as for the first time in their lives they had missed the festivities at the famous Sri Pattabhirama Swami temple at Valmikipuram, 20 km from Madanapalle, on Thursday.

Located on the busy Tirupati-Madanapalle highway, the mandal headquarters town has its very existence in the name of sage Valmiki. A picturesque hill resembling the shape of a sage in penance nearby is the cynosure of Valmikipuram, with its recorded history dating back to a millennium.

Five idols

Sri Rama Navami is a household festival here, while the residents take pride in the temple nestled under a rocky hillock. The significance of the temple is such that the households never let any relative or a visitor leave the town without a darshan at the temple. “In the entire world, this is the only temple with idols of Rama, Lakshmana, Bharata, Shatrugna and Sita Devi present together in the sanctum sanctorum,” is the proud and joyous utterance from anyone here.

The temple, now under the administration of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), was a witness to the royal visits of Chhatrapati Sivaji, Tippu Sultan, Krishna Devaraya and several Vijayanagara kings, apart from saint poet Tallapaka Annamacharya, and many British officers. The temple has its glory mentioned in the sankeerthanas of Annamacharya.

Post bifurcation of the State, people of the region made an unrelenting campaign to make Valmikipuram the official venue for the Rama Navami fete in the State in place of Bhadrachalam, but Vontimitta of Kadapa district was picked.

Efforts to defer fete

Former sarpanch (Valmikipuram) K. Rajendrachari told The Hindu that every year the TTD would earmark ₹30 lakh for the Sri Rama Navami Brahmotsavams here. “The annual festival draws crowds in thousands on Sri Ramanavami, Kalyanotsavam and Rathotsavam days. Immediately after the lockdown was announced due to COVID-19, we have appealed to the TTD to put off the prime event of the celestial wedding to a convenient date at the earliest, but it didn’t happen. However, the virus threat could not shake our trust in the legacy attached to the temple. Next year, the festival would see grandeur 10 times more,” he said.

Deserted look

The deserted atmosphere in the temple town is something that the people could not digest here. “Not able to see the presiding deity on Sri Rama Navami makes us very emotional. But what else can we do? I made a vow to visit the temple on Rama Navami day for 18 years without a break. But the lockdown prevented me on this 18th and concluding year. This unhappy development should only strengthen our resolve to drive away the deadly coronavirus,” said Govindaiah, a 78-year-old retired army man.