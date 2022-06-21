Heart surgeries to be performed on children free of cost

Paediatric cardiac surgical camp under way in city

MLA Malladi Vishnu, Andhra Hospitals’ children’s services chief Dr. P. V. Rama Rao and the team from the U.K. hospitals at a media conference in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Andhra Hospitals’ Heart and Brain Institute, in association with Healing Little Hearts, UK, is organising a Paediatric Cardiac Surgical Camp in the city. It is the 23 rd camp being conducted by the hospital, said Dr. P.V. Rama Rao, chief of children’s services at Andhra Hospitals on Monday.

The camp which began on June 19 will continue till June 25. A seven-member team from the UK hospitals including Freeman Hospitals, Newcastle and Alderney Children’s Hospital, Liverpoor will perform heart surgeries on 20 children free of cost, he said.

The medical team including Dr. Fabrizio De Rita, consultant paediatric cardiac surgeon from Italy, Dr. Jess Green, Dr. Mahmoud, Laura Mawson, Linda Bailey, Kelsey Allan, Kirsty Thomas from the UK is led by Dr. Vikram K. and Dr. Dileep of Andhra Hospitals, he said.

Dr. Rao said that the surgeries were supported by Dr. Y.S. R. Aarogyasri scheme, actor G. Mahesh Babu’s MB Foundation, actor Samantha’s Pratyusha Support, Rotary Club of Vijayawada, Vasudha Foundation and Swarna Bharath Trust. Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu appreciated the initiative.