Heart-rending scenes of gas leak victims at various hospitals in Vizag

A little girl, aged around five years, survived after treatment at the 30-bed hospital at Gopalapatnam. She looked around, perhaps, not knowing what was happening as a doctor and nurse made her sit on the bed as her condition improved.

“Someone brought her here, placed her on the bed and left. We do not know who are her parents are or her relatives. Her condition was critical when she was brought here. We managed to rescue her and now she is okay,” said a doctor attending on her even as he rushed to attend to another patient.

Quick, first responders

Many local youth rose to the occasion and rushed the sick to hospitals. Many ferried children and others to safer places on their two-wheelers and left them beside the highway about five kilometres away. This little girl might have been brought by someone like that and the person must have rushed back to help others. A young man with a handkerchief tied around his wrist and blood oozing out of it was seen outside the hospital.

“I broke a window pane to rescue someone and in the process my wrist got cut. Had we got the information a bit earlier, we (local youths) could have rescued more persons,” the good samaritan, who did not even wish to reveal his name told this correspondent. He was looking to help more needy patients, without caring for his own injury.

Similar heart-rendering scenes were witnessed at King George Hospital (KGH) where over 100 people have been shifted and placed in different wards.

Good samaritans all

The hospital witnessed a stream of ambulances, APSRTC buses and police vehicles, ferrying the effected people. Despite the lockdown, even autos were seen carrying people.

“We just picked up unconscious people from their houses and those lying on the roads, and shifted them to hospitals. Many, including children are separated from their families. We will unite them later,” said Police Inspector Raghuveer Vishnu

Announcements were made on the loud speakers from the Sri Shirdi Sai Baba temple at Appayyanagar, about five kilometres away from the mishap site at around 9 a.m., asking people to remain indoors in view of the gas leakage.

VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivas said Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the authorities to rush the affected-persons to nearby private and corporate hospitals apart from KGH.

Tourism Minister Avanthi Srinivasa Rao, who rushed to KGH assured all possible means of treatment to the victims.

Special train stopped at Kottavalasa station

Meanwhile, the special train from Abu Road to Visakhapatnam bringing the stranded pilgrims from Mt. Abu was stopped at Kottavalasa station and passengers were asked to close all the windows in view of the gas leakage. “We are now at Kottavalasa and are told that the train will be taken back to Vizianagaram. In some coaches there is no power,” B. Padmavathi, who was in the train told this correspondent over the phone.