HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Heart failure patient treated with cardiac resynchronization therapy at Sentini

Doctors at Sentini Hospitals gave a new lease of life to a 62-year-old patient who suffered heart failure

April 06, 2023 07:34 am | Updated 07:34 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors at Sentini Hospitals gave a new lease of life to a 62-year-old patient who suffered heart failure.

In a press conference at the hospital on Wednesday, senior interventional cardiologist Dr. Kagita Krishna Chand said that the patient had 20-25% ejection fraction while the left bundle branch was completely blocked.

He said the patient was treated for heart failure using advanced and complex heart procedures such as cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT-D) to improve the pumping condition and reduce rhythm abnormalities.

He said that the hospital has advanced procedures such as ultrasound IVUS guided Percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty, rotablation, permanent pacemaker and others.

Senior interventional cardiologists Dr. A. Ravi Kumar, Dr. B. Raghuram, cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. J. Nageswara Rao, Sentini Hospitals managing director Dr.Padma Movva and others were present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.