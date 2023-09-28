ADVERTISEMENT

Heart check-up to be done free at Kamineni Hospitals

September 28, 2023 09:25 am | Updated 09:25 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Kamineni Hospitals, Vijayawada, has announced that it will conduct a number of tests, including heart check up, free of cost on World Heart Day on September 29 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on its premises.

The package includes ECG, 2D Echo, and a consultation with a cardiologist.

The hospital is also extending its support to individuals who may require angiograms. Those advised by the medical team to undergo this procedure will be able to avail of it free of cost as well.

Naveen Kumar, Chief Operating Officer of Kamineni Hospitals, said: “World Heart Day serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining a healthy heart. With our free heart health check-up, we aim to encourage individuals to take proactive steps towards their cardiovascular health. Early detection and timely intervention can save lives.”

Further, tests including ECG, 2D echo, RBS, lipid profile and cardiologist consultation will be available for ₹999 for a month from September 30.

