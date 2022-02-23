Hearing on defamation case filed by Lokesh

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh will attend the hearing of a defamation case filed by him at the Visakhapatnam 12th Additional District Judge Court on Thursday.

Mr. Lokesh filed the defamation case against Sakshi daily, which published a report that he ate snacks worth ₹25 lakh in the Visakhapatnam airport and that the bills were paid with public money. Mr. Lokesh contended that he was not present in Visakhapatnam during the dates mentioned in the news report.