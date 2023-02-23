HamberMenu
Hearing of Andhra Pradesh government’s SLP on three capitals in Supreme Court on February 23 put off due to new circular

The circular, issued by the CJI last week, reserves Wednesdays and Thursdays only for regular hearings; likely date of listing of the matter is not known

February 23, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
State government’s Advocate-on-Record in the Supreme Court had written a letter to its Registrar on February 4, requesting that the SLP be dealt with urgently.

The Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the Andhra Pradesh government against the judgment of the State High Court in the three capitals matter that ought to have been heard by the Supreme Court on February 23 (Thursday) had to be posted to a future date due to a circular issued by the competent authority (Chief Justice of India) last week.

The CJI’s direction, which came in the way of the SLP, was that Wednesdays and Thursdays should be regular hearing days, and no “after notice miscellaneous matter” be listed on both those days.

It was stated in the circular that such matters should be accommodated on the miscellaneous days to be followed, subject to availability of slots.

As of now, the likely date of listing of the matter is not yet known, even as the State government is eagerly waiting for its adjudication so that it can go ahead with its model of decentralisation (of having separate capitals for executive, legislative and judicial functions) in the event of a favourable verdict.

State government’s Advocate-on-Record (AoR) in the Supreme Court had written a letter to its Registrar on February 4, requesting that the SLP be dealt with urgently, saying it was a matter of immense importance. He wanted an early date to be assigned for its hearing.

