Hearing in Madanapalle rape and murder case postponed to February 18

The armed police seen taking the accused in rape and murder of 5-yr-old girl to the District Court in Chittoor on Monday.

Completion of investigation and filing of chargesheet are completed in 17 days, says DSP

The District Court at Chittoor on Monday adjourned the case hearing, involving the rape and murder of a 5-year-old girl which happened near Madanapalle on November 7 night, to Tuesday.

According to Deputy SP (Madanapalle) A. Ravi Manohar Achari, the divisional police had successfully completed the investigation and filing of chargesheet in a record 17 days after the crime, leading to quick trial in the case.

Rafi (25), a local of Angallu village near Madanapalle and working as a lorry cleaner, had reportedly abducted a 5-year-old girl from her parents, when the family attended a marriage reception at a function hall near his house on the night of November 7. The next day, her body was found dumped at a pit nearby. Post-mortem report said that the girl was subjected to rape and murder by strangling. The CC TV footage showed Rafi luring the child towards the exit.

The Madanapalle police had taken him to custody at a remote village in Chhattisgarh on November 17.

Meanwhile, the police had brought the accused to the court in Chittoor amidst tight security with armed men, expecting any violent attack by the public. Later, he was taken back to the district jail.

