Healthy Women-Healthy India cycle rally in Vijayawada

March 05, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

NTR Collector S. Dilli Rao and others take part in the Healthy Women-Healthy India cycle rally organised by the health department in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

NTR Collector S. Dilli Rao said that it was high time women, who played a key role in building families, took care of their health. Mr. Rao flagged off and took part in the ‘Healthy Women-Healthy India’ cycle rally organised by the health department, NTR district, from Old Government General Hospital (GGH) on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rao said that the society would be healthy if women are. He said due to various reasons such as lifestyle changes, food habits and work and family pressure, women faced many health issues. They should focus on maintaining a healthy body by working out and adopting a healthy lifestyle.

The government was implementing several schemes to help girls and women to develop healthy food habits through anganwadi centres, schools and colleges, he added.

Deputy mayors A. Shailaja and B. Durga; Indian Red Cross Society district chapter president Dr. G. Samaram; Integrated Child Development Services project director G. Umadevi; NTR district medical and health officer Dr. M. Suhasini and others took part in the cycle rally.

Later, Mr. Rao inspected the works of Sakhi One Stop Centre being constructed on the premises of the Old GGH. He asked officials to complete the construction by the end of the month.

