‘Healthy ideas’ take wing at AI hackathon

Seventy young innovators pitched their ideas and solutions to various problems at an Artificial Intelligence hackathon conducted by the MediValley Incubation Council, the incubation arm of the AP MedTech Zone, near here.

The event named ‘Hack AI On Health’ was supported by the Software Technology Parks of India, Visakhapatnam, and the Computer Society of India. The event attracted a mix of academia and researchers from different colleges of the city bringing technology ideas to life.

The projects were presented to the jury members after their ideas were hacked for 48 hours. The winners took home cash prizes and mementos along with a certificate of participation. The first prize went to the team ‘Prozac’ from the Vignan Institute of Information Technology for their hack towards categorising mental depression using AI. All participants were provided access to lab facilities at MediValley and funding support by STPI to formalise the product from bench-to-bedside.

Speaking on the occasion, STPI Joint Director M.P. Dubey highlighted the abundance of talent in the region and the role of government incubators and organisations like STPI and MediValley that could help in formalising such innovations from research institutes to develop prototypes and commercial products.