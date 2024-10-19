Healthcare system has collapsed in Andhra Pradesh, alleges Jagan 

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has alleged that the healthcare system in Andhra Pradesh collapsed, and it is evident from the death of 11 persons due to diarrhoea in Gurla mandal of Vizianagaram district.

In a message on X on October 19 (Saturday), Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said it was unfortunate that the patients were treated on benches instead of rushing them to some good hospitals in Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam.

The ‘104’ and ‘108’ services were nowhere to be seen, and the staff were not even being paid salaries, he alleged.

This apart, the Aarogyasri scheme was undermined. A sum of ₹1,800 crore was due to be paid to the panel hospitals, he said.

The Community Health Centres were of no use as doctors had been removed. The Primary Health Centres also become redundant, he said, adding that attempts were being made to privatise the government medical colleges.