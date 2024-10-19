GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Healthcare system has collapsed in Andhra Pradesh, alleges Jagan 

The death of 11 persons due to diarrhoea outbreak in Gurla mandal of Vizianagaram district vouches for it, says the YSRCP president

Published - October 19, 2024 06:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. | Photo Credit: File Photo

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has alleged that the healthcare system in Andhra Pradesh collapsed, and it is evident from the death of 11 persons due to diarrhoea in Gurla mandal of Vizianagaram district.

In a message on X on October 19 (Saturday), Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said it was unfortunate that the patients were treated on benches instead of rushing them to some good hospitals in Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam.

The ‘104’ and ‘108’ services were nowhere to be seen, and the staff were not even being paid salaries, he alleged.

This apart, the Aarogyasri scheme was undermined. A sum of ₹1,800 crore was due to be paid to the panel hospitals, he said.

The Community Health Centres were of no use as doctors had been removed. The Primary Health Centres also become redundant, he said, adding that attempts were being made to privatise the government medical colleges.

Published - October 19, 2024 06:45 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / government health care

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.